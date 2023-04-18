Ecards Médecins du Monde anniversaire 52 ans

We are Doctors Without Borders. An international medical organization, with hundreds of projects in more than 60 countries. Our teams do everything they can to treat victims of wars, disasters and epidemics.

To accomplish our mission, we act without any discrimination as to origin, religion, philosophy or political orientation. 99 % of our financing comes from individuals. That brings us an independence enabling us to allocate our help where it seems the most useful. We are neutral and we have a single interest in mind: that of our patients. To know more about our organization.